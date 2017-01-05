Tanzania: Reflecting On the 'Money-Side' of Lifestyle Diseases

column

Looking at the trend and current pattern of diseases in Tanzania and globally, it's like we are now in transition--a phase that has come with serious economic consequences; requiring urgent interventions.

The world is now experiencing a shift of disease burden from infectious to non-infectious diseases. They are popular as 'Lifestyle Diseases' or non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

They include--but not limited to heart diseases or rather cardiovascular, cancers, diabetes and chronic respiratory (lung) diseases. Mental illnesses and sickle cells also fall under this category.

It is unfortunate that there is less attention being paid to these "silent killers,"--the non-infectious diseases. However, their impact on the economy is so immense.

Contrary to the general assertion that NCDs were only for the developed and rich people, today, high blood pressure and diabetes are increasingly being diagnosed among the poor.

Recent studies estimate that for the next twenty years, NCDs will cost more than USD30 trillion, forcing millions of people below the poverty line and impacting severely productivity and quality of life.

The World Economic Forum's annual Executive Opinion Survey (EOS) in the year 2010 warned about the impact of NCDs with regards to business growth and development and the concerns are greatest among business leaders in low-income countries especially in agricultural sector.

The financial and economic impact of NCDs can be viewed under these two aspects: cost-of-illness aspect and value-of-lost output aspect.

Under cost-of-illness aspect, there are direct and indirect costs which are incurred as a result of the NCDs.

Directs costs include financing for healthcare--ranging from consultations, medicines, admissions, and so on.

Other financial costs are transportation and special dietary regimes. For example, diabetes cost to global economy is projected to rise to about USD745 billion in the year 2030, with developing nations greatly being affected.

The cost for cardiovascular diseases could be as high as USD20 trillion over the next 20-years. The total lost output from NCD conditions is projected to about USD47 trillion by the end of 2030.

Considering the value-of-lost output aspect that the NCDs have, there is a huge impact on aggregate economic growth as these diseases deplete labour, capital and other factors to production levels in a country.

Dealing with the trend, means we must first understand the causes, and here, we talk about the risk factors--cigarette smoking, physical inactivity and harmful use of alcohol. There are, of course genetic factors to look at.

Interventions also need to take into account the magnitude of the problem. Data on NCDs is bit scary. Globally, NCDs are estimated to cause about 60 per cent of all deaths equivalent to 38 million deaths annually. This is according to data from World Health Organisation (WHO).

Simply put, these are presently the world's most killer diseases. They are projected to increase by 17 per cent over next ten years if deliberate measures are not taken.

Sadly, twenty eight million deaths; which is three quarters of all deaths caused by NCDs, occur in low- and middle-income countries, Tanzania included.

Take a look at this, if no deliberate measures taken the current 366 million people globally, living with diabetes will increase to 522 million people by the end of the year 2030.

The same applies to cancers where the current global annual cancer new cases incidence of 17.2 Million will increase to about 21 million new cases by the end of year 2030 and this will impact more on low and middle income countries--Tanzania as well.

Here in Tanzania, 27 per cent of all deaths annually are caused by NCDs. And it is estimated that about one million people are living with diabetes, for instance.

The risks are behavioural--ranging from tobacco use and exposure, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and harmful use of alcohol. The incidence is high in urban areas than it is in rural and this could be linked to the tide of globalisation.

There is also an issue of rapid unplanned urbanisation, increasing sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy diet consisting of saturated fatty acids, salt, and refined carbohydrates, coupled with reduced consumption of fruits and vegetables.

Tanzania is already in the race towards an industrial economy and the efforts to curb these NCDs should go in line with this race.

The Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children in collaboration with Tanzania Non communicable diseases Alliance-TANCDA recently launched National NCD Strategy, 2016-2020 which is indeed one of the important and necessary preliminary achievements.

The author is a medical doctor pursuing an MBA at SAUT.