Tanzania: Workers Quit As Financial Woes Deepen

Dar es Salaam — Employees for a Dar es Salaam-based fishing and boat making company, Good for Africa, are protesting about non-payment of salaries.

At least 30 workers have to quit after realising that the company was not going through the right direction after a sudden change in core activities.

The turbulence started when the firm stopped fishing.

The employees told this paper yesterday that the employer had failed to tell them what was going on.

"Life used to be smooth until the end of 2015 when the direction changed abruptly. I want the company to pay me Sh2.1 million in unremitted NSSF [National Social Security Fund] contributions and salary arrears," said Mr Folliot Ndomondo who quit the company some months ago after working there for several months as a boat engine technician and assistant boat driver. Mr Juma Mohammed, who has also quit after working there for several years as a boat-building technician, said by the time he went to check for his NSSF contributions, he realised that the employer had not remitted the money for at least six months.

Good for Africa directors say they are aware of the challenge.

"When I bought shares in the company in 2014, everything was going on well. Then we made a decision to concentrate on fishing after acquiring all the relevant licences. Unfortunately, my colleague, Mr Hugo [Hugo van Lawick who happens to be the son of respected primatologist, ethologist, anthropologist and UN Messenger of Peace Jane Goodall] decided to quit fishing," said one of the directors, Mr Tony Mwanri.

The change, he said, negatively impacted on the company's operations. "It simply means we were left with no job to do and unfortunately, we have not paid millions of shillings to other creditors," he said noting that there were a lot of boardroom wrangles that need to be addressed before the company is able to pick up again.

Mr van Lawick said he left Good for Africa last year. "I don't want to speak about that in the media," he said.