Uganda/Tunisia: Today's Result: Tunisia 2 Uganda 0

Uganda Cranes Starting XI

19-Salim Jamal, 12-Iguma Denis, 22-Batambuze Shafik, 16-Wasswa Hassan, 05-Isaac Isinde, 03-Kizitto Geoffrey, 06- Tonny Mawejje, 23- Mike Azira, 11- Massa Geoffrey, 07- Sentamu Yunus, 09-Lubega Edirisa

Substitutes: Benjamin Ochan, Godfrey Walusimbi, Timothy Dennis Awany, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Shaban Muhammad, Faruku Miya

"The match against Tunisia is purely a selection match where I will field a team to help us assess who should make it into the final 23 man squad," he told the federation's website www.fufa.co.ug.

"The boys have shown determination to do well in this continental assignment and I want to call on Ugandans to rally behind the Cranes as this game is one of them. And the journey starts tomorrow" Micho said Tuesday.

No gift&award but earn&deserve Football is not played in bush to hide but on field to be seen as 11+6UGplayers today fight place for AFCON23

Tunisia are among the Africa Cup of Nations Finals favourites and Uganda Cranes' performance against them will be an indicator of what to expect when the continental football event starts January 14.

St George goalkeeper Robert Odongokara joined the team from Ethiopia on Tuesday afternoon and will be follwed by William Luwagga Kizito, who plays for Clube De Rio Ave in the Portuguese Premier League and Denis Onyango, who is in Nigeria for the GLO CAF player of the year awards.

4 January 2017Friendly Tunisia - Uganda Tunis, Tunisia

8 January 2017Friendly Slovakia - Uganda Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

11 January 2017Friendly Ivory Coast - Uganda Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

17 January 20172017 AFCON Ghana - Uganda Port-Gentil, Gabon

21 January 20172017 AFCON Egypt - Uganda Port-Gentil, Gabon

25 January 20172017 AFCON Uganda - Mali Oyem, Gabon

Results

Tunisia 2

Uganda 0

Venue

El Menzha Olympic Stadium, Tunisia

****

Uganda

