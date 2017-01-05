4 January 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Afcon - Ochan, Mutyaba, Lubega Dropped As Final 23 Named

Photo: Fufa Media /Twitter
Uganda's 2017 Afcon squad.

Cranes coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevich has named his final 23 for the African Cup of Nations, dropping home based players, goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan (KCCA), midfielder Mutyaba Muzamir (KCCA) and striker Edrisa Lubega (Proline)

Micho named Uganda's team to travel to Gabon after a 2-0 loss in a key international friendly against Tunisia today.

It is this final team that will fly out to Dubai to take on Slovakia and Ivory Coast, before the Nations Cup kicks off January 14. The three dropped players return home.

FINAL TEAM:

Goalkeepers: Salim Magoola Jamal (Al Merrikh/SUD), Robert Odongkara (Saint George/ETH), Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns/RSA)

Defenders: Timothy Awany, Joseph Ochaya (both KCCA), Shafiq Batambuze (Tusker/KEN), Denis Iguma (Al Ahed/LIB), Isaac Isinde (clubless), Murushid Juuko (Simba/TAN), Nicholas Wadada (Vipers)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Baroka/RSA), Mike Azira (Colorado Rapids/USA), Geoffrey Kizito (Than Quang Ninh/VIE), William Kizito (Rio Ave/POR), Tony Mawejje (Thotur/ISL), Hassan Wasswa (Vipers), Moses Oloya (Hanoi T and T/VIE), Godfrey Walusimbi (Gor Mahia/KEN)

Strikers: Geoffrey Massa (Baroka/RSA), Faruku Miya (Standard Liege/BEL), Yunus Sentamu (Ilves/FIN), Geofrey Sserunkuma (KCCA), Muhammed Shaban (Onduparaka).

Coach: Milutin Sredojevic (SRB)

