4 January 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Govt Raises Cholera Fears, Minister Parirenyatwa Appeals to Magaya, NGOs

Photo: The Financial Gazette
Vendors in Harare.

GOVERNMENT has appealed for financial support from prophets, the corporate world and the donor partners in the fight against typhoid amid fears of cholera outbreak.

According to government, typhoid has killed nine people around the country while 225 cases were recorded with 76 percent of them from Harare only.

Speaking to journalists in Harare Wednesday, Health and Child Care Minister, David Parirenyatwa, said the situation was critical and the last thing Zimbabwe wanted was a cholera outbreak.

"We are appealing to churches, PHD ministry leader Walter Magaya and others and the corporate world to contribute to refuse collection.

"The conditions on the ground can lead to cholera outbreak at any time and that is something l do not want to see happening. We invite partners to help as well because we have done so before," Parirenyatwa said.

The minister said $250 000 was urgently needed for rehabilitation services and for refuse collection.

Parirenyatwa's appeal comes as President Robert Mugabe is in the Far East with his wife Grace Mugabe in a holiday trip estimated to have cost millions of dollars.

According to the UN, millions of Zimbabweans are living on less than a dollar per day.

Harare City Council is failing to cope after it was rocked by corruption scandals which saw management awarding themselves huge amounts of money in salaries and allowances at the expense of service delivery.

