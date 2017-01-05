Mchinji — Members of Parliament (MPs) for Mchinji West and South West, Jephther Mwale and Deusi Gumba respectively, hosted several football trophies in their respective constituencies named New Year bonanza aimed at supporting the youth in sporting activities.

In Mchinji West constituency the trophy was K150, 000 and was held at Chiopsya school ground in which 8 teams participated where position number 1 went away with K30, 000, 2 got K25, 000 and 3, K20, 000; 4, K15, 000; 5, K13, 000, 6, K11, 000; 7, K9, 000 and 8 got K8, 000 and each team was given a ball.

Speaking during the event on a new year's day at Chiopsya, Jephther Mwale said the trophy was aimed at bringing the youth from his constituency together so that they shared talents in a football sport and that the youth were made busy with different sporting activities rather than being involved in misbehaviors which could lead them into risk.

"As a member of parliament I decided to organize the football trophy as one way of giving back to the people in my constituency, this is one way of celebrating in this New Year, the people have supported me in my political career and effort to develop this area," he said.

Meanwhile, in Mchinji South West constituency the football trophy was held at Tembwe ground in which 4 teams participated which was at K150, 000 where the team at position 1 got K35,000; 2 got K25,000 ; 3 got K17,500 and last team got K12,500 and each team went away with a ball.

Speaking at the end of the trophy Deusi Gumba said the initiative was just a curtain-raiser where he stressed that he would continue with the trophies in different sporting activities in his constituency.

"I am very happy today, being the New Year I thought it wise to organize the trophy. This is one way of encouraging youth in the constituency to engage in sporting activities to prevent them from indulging in bad behaviors," he said.