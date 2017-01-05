Tanzania: Street Children Need Closer Care

analysis

Like in many other big cities in Africa, beggars have been everywhere asking for money and food from pedestrians and motorists.

Majority of them tend to approach motorists at traffic lights and in busy streets. Last week a young boy aged between 10 and 12 approached me as I was heading home after a busy and hectic day in office. He was asking for 200/- for food. He said his name was Zakaria Msemwa.

Earlier, I could not differentiate the boy from those who are always accused of pick-pocketing and grabbing women's handbags. I therefore ignored him and continued to walk. However, the boy persisted to beg for the money.

So, I was interested to know his history. I wanted to know why he was begging in streets instead of attending school. I also wanted to know where and how he lives in this expensive city that is full of challenges. "I live with my mother. We are all beggars, we have nowhere to sleep and nothing to eat, this is our life," said the boy as he pointed at a woman sitting under a tree.

I decided to walk towards the woman who looked tired, weak and helpless. She introduced herself as Apronia Msemwa (34). She decided to bring children to street for begging after her husband passed away.

"I used to depend everything on my husband, he was feeding us, paying rent and doing everything a father must do to his family, but after he was promoted to glory, we remained with no option except begging from good Samaritans," she said.

Ms Msemwa said her husband's relatives were not willing to support her family in anyway. "Nobody is willing to help us, we are all alone in this World," she said. Apart from all these ordeals, Ms Msemwa still believes education is the key and the only way that could change lives of her family.

She said: "I wish my children could get education, they real like to go to school but I have no any means to support them," Ms Msemwa, while tears lingering in her eyes said she does not enjoy begging but there is no way for her to keep her family moving.

On his side, Zakaria, a young boy who is now a victim of circumstances said his dream is to become a doctor. "I always wish to become a doctor, I really want to treat and attend people at hospital, I wish I could get education to realize my dream," said the young boy.

He added: "If I get someone to support me, I am ready to start school even tomorrow," It is quite clear that there are many children who go through hard-life like Zakaria. Their dreams are being shattered because parents either deliberately fail to fulfill their responsibilities or their struggles to see their children succeeding in life bear no fruits.

During an interview with the 'Daily News', Regional Psychosocial Support Initiative (REPSSI) Country Director, Ms Edwick Mapalala said Africans are now losing some of their important cultural values of taking care of children.

"In our communities after a parent or both their father and mother died, children were taken by their uncles or aunties. This helped much to reduce number of street children and most importantly helped children to achieve their dreams and save the children from child violations in the streets," she noted. Today traditional safety nets are weakened and children are more vulnerable.

"If a child is surrounded by loving and caring family during his or her childhood, then he/she will become a good citizen and it is vice-versa as well," advised Ms Mapalala. She advised the general public to help children living in vulnerable environments, insisting that children need to be loved, to be protected and to enjoy parental caring.

"If a child has someone who is taking good care of him or her it will even be easy for him/her to report any case related to violence against her/him," she said.

Ms Mapalala however called upon the general public to have the culture of adopting children from orphanages centre so that they can help them to attain their dreams and become good citizens in future. According to her, Tanzanians must generate a culture of adopting children and that living in an orphanage centre must be the last option.

"There are many challenges in the orphanage centres, which affect children. These children need family care and love from surrounding people, we must do everything in our power to adopt them," she said. Moreover, Ms Mapalala called religious leaders to preach about love and caring of children. She said both parents must play their part in taking care of children.

IN a bid to solve challenges and problem facing children who live in vulnerable environments, REPSSI, University of Kwazulu- Natal and Institute of Social Work (ISW), introduced a certificate course for care givers on how to help these children who in one way or another are the country's future leaders.

The distance learning of the Community Based Work with Children and Youth Certificate course is being offered to fill the current scarcity of social welfare officers at the village level. REPSSI Country Director said the programme is intended to give formal training to caregivers in order to help tackle violation against children in society.

The certificate is designed for people working with children and youth in communities.

"All across Africa, there are dedicated men and women who provide care and support to millions of children affected by poverty, conflict, HIV and AIDS.

Few have had the opportunity to attend any accredited training; Most of them have family commitments that they cannot access any training," she revealed.

So far more than 301 graduates have been produced since the programme was introduced in 2009, working in various regions in the country to assist helpless children and youths.