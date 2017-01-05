4 January 2017

Tanzania: Golfers Pays Tribute to Fallen Coach

By Suleiman Jong

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) has paid tribute to former national team coach, Kenyan Charles Farrar, who died on Monday.

Farrar was the national team coach between 2007 and 2009 before he was succeeded by former Zimbabwean national team captain Tich Musemburi.

According to Kenya's Daily Nation, Farrar, who had been ailing for sometimes, having had a back surgery, died on Monday at 3pm at MP Shah Hospital, where he had been in-and-out for treatment.

Farrar, who was also Kenya national coach from 2007 to 2013, and 2015, was one of the brains behind the Golf Talent Foundation and Junior Golf Foundation that produced some of Kenya's finest golfers.

TGU chairman Joseph Tango said yesterday he reacted with shock upon learning that Farrar had passed away.

"We thank God for the moment we shared with a great golfing teacher fine gentleman that Farrar was to me, TGU officials and our national golf team players," said Tango.

He added: "We have lost of a great coach and mentor of the country's golfing fraternity."

"Farrar played a vital impact in turning around the country's golf fortunes. He will be greatly missed."

In Kenya, Farrar was one of the brains behind the Golf Talent Foundation and Junior Golf Foundation that produced some of Kenya's finest golfers, according to Daily Nation.

Among them are Kopan Timbe, James Lorum, Paul Thuo, Nelson Mudanyi and the late Peter Njiru.

"He has been ailing for the last six months with a liver failure that also affected his kidneys," the deceased's brother David said.

"He finally took a final bow and let him rest in peace since he has suffered for some time now," he added.

