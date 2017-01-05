Tanzania: Regional Commissioner - Return Distributed Tasaf's 34 Million/ - Again

Tabora — Tabora Regional Commissioner (RC) Aggrey Mwanri has ordered 34m/- distributed to unqualified beneficiaries of the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) to be returned for fresh handout to people who genuinely deserve help.

The fund was dished out under the Community Based Conditional Cash Transfer (CBCCT) programme that targets poor households.

Addressing a public rally here yesterday, Mr Mwanri, said the regional authority has received so many complaints tainting the programme, saying the fund should be disbursed afresh to poor households only.

Earlier, scores of residents of Tabora Municipality complained to the RC that some names of eligible beneficiaries including elders were intentionally removed from the list without genuine reasons.

However, TASAF Coordinator in Tabora Municipal Council, Mr Paschal Barongo, said the names of the TASAF beneficiaries here were selected by the residents themselves, adding that they issued the villagers with questionnaires to fill in the names of poor households in their midst and they did that voluntarily.

He pointed out after finalising the exercise to fill in the questionnaires, the forms were sent to TASAF headquarters in Dar es Salaam for approval of the funds to be released.

Last December, the Minister of State in the President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance, Ms Angellah Kairuki suspended five top officials of TASAF after verifications showed that there were a total of 55,692 ineligible beneficiaries in the TASAF programme.