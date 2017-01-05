Uganda: Hospital Guard, Two Others Arrested in Foiled Armed Robbery

Luweero — Police in Luweero District are holding a security guard and two others arrested at Kasiiso village in an ambush coordinated by the police acting on intelligence information.

The security guard armed with his gun and two civilians had set off from his work place at Kasana Health Centre IV at 1:00am on Tuesday riding on a numberless motorcycle to rob a 67-year-old resident of Kasiiso village who had reportedly sold a bag of coffee but were intercepted by police who had laid an ambush a few meters away from the home of James Damulira, the would be victim.

"We got intelligence information that the security guard identified as Yusuf Muhumuza was involved in criminal activities and had planned to rob money from a resident at Kasiiso village on Monday. The suspect together with his accomplice did not execute their plan on Monday. We laid another ambush on Tuesday where we were able to intercept the three as they approached the home of the would be victim," Ms Rebecca Ayeta the Officer in Charge of Luweero Central Police Station said on Tuesday.

Muhumuza who doubles as a mortuary attendant at Kasana Health Centre IV led the police to his home where two computers including a laptop stolen from Kasana Health Centre in September 2016 were recovered among other items.

Muhumuza is attached to Askari Security Services and was allocated a gun SAR/UG/EOLAC1159106156 to guard Kasana Health Centre IV in Luweero Town Council.

Police recovered mobile phones, music player and a computer key board from the homes of the two other suspects identified as Pius Kachwezi, 26 and Brian Bulega, 24 all residents of Kavule Ward in Luweero Town Council.

The suspects are likely to be charged with aggravated robbery, theft among other offences when the police investigation process is complete, Ayeta told the Daily Monitor on Tuesday.