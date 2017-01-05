Uganda: Man, 20, Arrested Over Attempted Murder, Rape of 62-Year-Old Woman

Mpigi — Police in Mpigi District have arrested a 20-year- old man over allegations of attempted murder and rape.

It's alleged that the suspect who is a neighbour of the 62-year-old victim at Ssango village in Buwama Sub-county, Mpigi District attacked the latter on Sunday night.

"He came with the intention of raping and stealing household items but when she blocked him, he tried to kill her by strangling," Ms Gorreth Kibuuka, a civic education facilitator under Community Development and Child Welfare Initiative (CODI) told the Daily Monitor.

Ms Kibuuka who helped the victim to seek legal action and treatment added: "The woman is vomiting every after a minute, she can't eat but instead, relatives put juice on a teaspoon and gave her."

The Officer in Charge of Buwama Police Station, Mr. John Baptist Kasango confirmed the arrest saying the suspect was detained pending further investigations.

"We are yet to arraign him before court over charges of attempted murder and rape," Mr Kasango said.

He added that the suspect was arrested after a tipoff by a good Samaritan in the area.

The victim is currently admitted at Buwama Health Center III for medical attention.

Residents of Buwama Sub-county are worried because of the increasing cases of rape.

At least a woman is attacked and raped after every two weeks. Some have even lost their lives and others injured by the suspects, according to Mr Joseph Ssempijja, directly elected district councillor for Buwama Sub County.

More than 20 old persons were rRank ( + / - )aped in Buwama Sub-county in the last two years according to a one David Kasozi, former Sub county defence secretary.