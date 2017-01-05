4 January 2017

Kenya: President Kenyatta Holds Talks With Nigerian Special Envoy

Mombasa — President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday at State House, Mombasa, held talks with Kayode Fayemi, a special envoy from Nigeria.

Fayemi, who is the Nigerian Minister for Solid Minerals Development, introduced Fatima Kyari Mohammed as the country's candidate for the position of Commissioner for Peace and Security in the fourth coming elections for African Union Commission top officials.

Elections of officials of the African Union Commission (AUC) will be held later this month in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during the African Union Summit.

Kenya is campaigning for the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed to take the AUC Chairperson's position.

President Kenyatta and Fayemi discussed issues of mutual concern to Kenya and Nigeria, including the deepening of continental integration, peace and security.

Kyari Mohammed, the Nigerian candidate for Commissioner for Peace and Security, said her vision is to have a prosperous Africa where citizens can live in security and dignity in an inclusive environment facilitated by collective responsibility and accountable institutions that foster peace and stability.

