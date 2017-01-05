Botswana: Kgatleng Credits Volunteers for Progressive Land Registration

Mochudi — Kgatleng Land Board secretary, Mr Abednico Maphuru is happy about the significant progress of 46 per cent from 12 per cent the board has made in data collection after engaging volunteers from various government volunteer programmes in March.

Speaking to BOPA, Mr Maphuru said they had witnessed speedy progress after engaging volunteers through the Government Volunteer Scheme, Tirelo Setshaba and Internship youth programmes in all the Kgatleng sub-land boards.

He said they would not have made it that far without the aid of the youth volunteers, whom he said had worked with dedication despite the harsh condition they were exposed to during the process of collecting data from the entire public.

Mr Maphuru said despite their academic qualifications most of the volunteers hold, they did all they could and were eager to learn and leverage with what was expected of them.

As such, he said the institution had decided to retain the batch and were looking forward to complete the project with them in March.

"We have worked with the batch since March this year and they are important to the ministry. We are where we are because of them. I applaud their endurance even our entire staff including the support staff, who have worked tirelessly even after the ministry temporarily ceased leave days until the registration process is completed," he said.

He said they had registered around 19 700 out of 43 187 plots for the entire Kgatleng region except agricultural ones. He added that they had surveyed all the plots and were currently reviewing the surveyed ones for accuracy and thorough completion.

"We are currently working on capturing the information we received to our new system, therefore we do not reach out to Batswana like we did when the LAPCAS programme began.

However, we still encourage people to come forth to register their plots. We have emphasised the importance of registering," Mr Maphuru said.

Moreover, he said Artesia Sub-land board stands at position one after processing 65 percent of their records in land registration, Mochudi was at 52 percent, Mmathubudukwane 50 percent and Oodi lagging behind at 31 percent.

In an interview, intern officer in accounting department, Mr Donald Ditsele said he started with the land board this year during the induction of LAPCAS. He said he started under the Government Volunteer Scheme programme and later enrolled under the internship programme.

Mr Ditsele emphasised the importance of volunteering, saying it gives the much needed experience in the job world and enhanced one's curriculum vitae.

He said despite his qualifications, he had been introduced to the whole land registration process as he had been on the field before compiling data.

For her part, Ms Modiegi Nthite, who is also a volunteer, said she graduated in 2015 and had since volunteered with various government departments before LAPCAS.

Source : BOPA