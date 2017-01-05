Tanzania: New Dates for Athletics Tourney

Dar es Salaam — The national Cross Country athletics championship may not start on January 14 as earlier announced, it has been revealed.

Athletics Tanzania (AT) secretary general Wilhelm Gidabuday said yesterday that several regional athletics governing bodies have asked for the postponement of the annual championship.

Gidabuday said the postponemenet would pave the way for regions to have ample time to stage regional athletics competitons.

"The regional associations say athletes who will shine in the regional competitions would represent their respective regions in the national championship," said Gidabuday.

He said the AT executive committee would meet later this week or next week to fix new dates for the championship.

He said The national championship would take place in Moshi, Kilimanjaro on dates to be revealed later.

According to the AT official, athletes who will sparkle at the championship would form part of the national team for the IAAF World Cross Country Championship to be held in Uganda on March 26.

He said he was optimistic the team would perform impresively in Uganda.

Meanwhile, IAAF World Cross Country Championship Kampala 2017 course director Faustino Kiwa is confident works to modify and remodel the course at Kololo can be completed before January 14, reports Daily Monitor.