Botswana: Police Applauds A1 Road Users

Francistown — Tonota police station commander, superintendent Kenanao Badumetse has commended A1 road users for their cooperation at road blocks during the New Year holidays.

In an interview with BOPA, supt Badumetse said during the New Year holidays, motorist cooperated with the police and as a result no major accidents and road violation offences were recorded during the period.

On a different note, he said on New Year's Day, two people were hit by a car driven by a 28 year old man in their yard.

He explained that a four year old child was admitted with serious injuries, while a 41 year old woman was treated for minor injuries.

He explained that the man hit the victims when leaving the yard after an argument with another family member.

Supt Badumetse said the man would appear in court to face charges of drunken driving and careless driving.

Still on January 1, he said a 47 year old woman of Dibongwane cattle post sustained serious injuries after her boyfriend of Zimbabwean origin wounded her using an axe.

He said the suspect was still at large and the police were still looking for him.

In another incident, he said two men aged 54 and 42 years were arrested for stealing and killing a goat at Tlhanasanku lands on December 29.

He said the duo allegedly took the goat from the kraal in the presence of its herd boy and killed it.

He said they would face a single charge of stealing stock.

In Jamataka, Tatitown police were investigating a suicide incident in which a 10 year old boy hanged himself from a tree on January 2 around 4pm.

According to Assistant Superintendent Clarkson Mbereki the boy allegedly committed suicide after his parents rebuked him for wrongdoing.

Source : BOPA