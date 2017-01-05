Nigeria: Omagbemi, Oshoala, Iwobi, Iheanacho Hopeful in Glo-CAF Award

As the 2016 edition of the Glo-CAF Award holds today in Abuja, four Nigerians are hopeful of winning in their categories.

Super Falcons coach, Florence Omagbemi, who led the team to win the 10th African Women's Nations Cup recently in Cameroon will battle it out with two male coaches in the National Coach of the Year category. She has Florent Ibenge (DR Congo national team) and Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns) as contestants.

For the Women's Player of the Year category, Super Falcons and Arsenal Ladies striker, Asisat Oshoala, who emerged as top scorer in Cameroon will battle it out with Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Kvarnsvedensik) and Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon & Rossyanka).

Super Eagles and Manchester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho is in the Most Promising Talent category alongside Elia Meschak (DR Congo & TP Mazembe) and Naby Keita (Guinea & RB Leipzig).

Arsenal striker, Alex Iwobi is listed in the Youth Player of the Year Category alongside Eric Ayiah (Ghana And Charity FC) and Sandra Owusu-Ansah (Ghana and Supreme Ladies).

The African Player of the Year award category has

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund) Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City) Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool).

Other categories include:

African Player of the Year - Based in Africa

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns) Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns) Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & TP Mazembe).

Club of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns, TP Mazembe, Zesco United

National Team of the Year

DR Congo, Senegal, Uganda

Women's National Team of the Year

Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa

Referee of the Year

Bakary Papa Gassama Ghead Zaglol Grisha Malang Diedhiou

Football Leader of the Year

Manuel Lopes Nascimento, President of Guinea Bissau Football Federation

Legend Award

Laurent Pokou, Former player of Cote d'Ivoire Emilienne Mbango, Former player of Cameroon.