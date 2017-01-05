South Africa: 'I Dream of Being a Journalist' - Blind Top Achiever

Partially-sighted Ephodia Mudau of Revoni School for the Blind in Limpopo did not expect to do as well as she did.

She was the top achiever in the partially-sighted category for special schools.

She has ambitions of becoming a journalist.

"I am so excited. I didn't expect this," she said.

She described her matric year as challenging.

"It was so challenging for me and I tried my best. I put my heart into my studies. I was staying in the hostel and my principal really motivated me to study."

