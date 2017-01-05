Gambia - Nigeria Promises Peaceful Transfer of Power

The Federal Government has expressed optimism that the political impasse in the Gambia following its December 1, 2016 election would be resolved peacefully.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama expressed optimism that President Yahya Jammeh would bow to pressure from ECOWAS leaders to step down at the end of his mandate on January 19.

Jammeh, who was defeated in his bid for re-election by Adama Barrow, accepted his loss and congratulated his rival. He also praised the elections as "transparent" and "rig-proof."

A week later, Jammeh rescinded his concession and called for a fresh vote, citing "abnormalities" in the electoral process that produced Barrow.

ECOWAS leaders at their 50th summit in Abuja vowed to uphold the election results by whatever means possible and appointed President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the sub-region mediation team to the Gambia.

Jammeh decried the resolution, describing it as "an insult to our constitution." He also vowed to defend the country against external aggression.

"We will like to believe that he will listen to the voice of his peers in the sub region," Onyeama told News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja. "And that he will also listen to the voice of his people but, above all, he will follow the democratic path."

He said Nigeria would do everything possible to bring about peaceful resolution to the political crisis there.

"Essentially, we want a peaceful resolution to the issue, you know we have experienced conflict in our country and we know how far back in development conflict can take a country to.

"So we will do everything possible to help Gambia have a peaceful resolution to this political crisis," he added.