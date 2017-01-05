5 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Gambia - Nigeria Promises Peaceful Transfer of Power

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Salau With Agency Reports

The Federal Government has expressed optimism that the political impasse in the Gambia following its December 1, 2016 election would be resolved peacefully.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama expressed optimism that President Yahya Jammeh would bow to pressure from ECOWAS leaders to step down at the end of his mandate on January 19.

Jammeh, who was defeated in his bid for re-election by Adama Barrow, accepted his loss and congratulated his rival. He also praised the elections as "transparent" and "rig-proof."

A week later, Jammeh rescinded his concession and called for a fresh vote, citing "abnormalities" in the electoral process that produced Barrow.

ECOWAS leaders at their 50th summit in Abuja vowed to uphold the election results by whatever means possible and appointed President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the sub-region mediation team to the Gambia.

Jammeh decried the resolution, describing it as "an insult to our constitution." He also vowed to defend the country against external aggression.

"We will like to believe that he will listen to the voice of his peers in the sub region," Onyeama told News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja. "And that he will also listen to the voice of his people but, above all, he will follow the democratic path."

He said Nigeria would do everything possible to bring about peaceful resolution to the political crisis there.

"Essentially, we want a peaceful resolution to the issue, you know we have experienced conflict in our country and we know how far back in development conflict can take a country to.

"So we will do everything possible to help Gambia have a peaceful resolution to this political crisis," he added.

Gambia

Army Chief Backs Jammeh

Gambia's top military commander has restated his loyalty to long-time President Yahya Jammeh, despite his election… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.