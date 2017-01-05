Nigeria: It's Time for Nigerians to Win Back Peace in North-East, Says Military

Maiduguri — The Nigerian military yesterday declared that it is now time for all Nigerians to contribute in the battle to win peace back in the North-east region with the Nigerian troops having won the war against insurgency for the country.

Addressing a press conference in Maiduguri, Borno State, the head of the nation's counter-insurgency operation (Operation Lafiya Dole), Major General Lucky Irabor, affirmed that the war has been won against insurgency and it is now time to win back peace.

He said though the military is still very much involved in the battle against the insurgency and has a role to play in winning the peace, a lot revolved round every Nigerian to establish a lasting peace in the North-east region.

Irabor said every Nigerian has to ensure that peace is restored and sustained in the region.

He said the process of winning peace is more of the stakeholders working together and evolving lasting strategies to address the root causes of the insurgency and ensuring that the 'monster' does not rear its head again. Irabor, while revealing that the whereabouts of the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, is largely unknown to the military, said: "If I know where Shekau is now, I will grab his balls."

He however paraded 10 Boko Haram suspects who he said surrendered and handed themselves to the Nigerian military.

The theatre commander, who said surrendered sect members belong to the two insurgency groups of Shekau and Mamman Nur, disclosed that they have undergone de-radicalisation process as they have shown their willingness to retrace their steps.

He said the ten members have committed crime against the Nigerian state, but their willingness to surrender shows that they are willing to become responsible members of the society.

Irabor disclosed that the troops have also rescued 1,400 persons in the ongoing battle against the insurgents in the last one week.

He said the troops were able to gundown three suspected female suicide bombers yesterday in Madagali town of Adamawa State in the cause of the military operation in that part of the state.

The commander said the trio tried to run at the troops with their explosives so they had to be gunned down to prevent a major disaster.

Irabor also confirmed the arrest of the Chairman of Mafa Local Government Area who allegedly harboured a top Boko Haram commander and his father at his residence in Maiduguri as well as the Vice Chairman of Kaga Local Government Area, who was also alleged to have been involved in cattle rustling.