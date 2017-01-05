5 January 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 11 Die, 7 Injured in Kisumu Road Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ojwang Joe

Nairobi — Eleven people died Thursday morning in a road accident on the Kisumu-Kendu Bay Road.

According to Nyanza Traffic Commandant Andrew Naibei, the ill-fated vehicle was travelling from Sirare in Migori County to Kisumu.

Naibei stated that the driver lost control before the vehicle rolled and landed in a ditch.

He explained that eight passengers died on the spot while three others succumbed on arrival at Pap Onditi Sub County Hospital in Nyakach constituency.

"Officers collected eight bodies at the scene. Unfortunately three others passed on while being rushed to the hospital," he stated.

Kisumu County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim stated that investigations are on course to establish the cause of the accident after it also emerged that the vehicle was overloaded.

"This is a confirmation that the matatu was overloaded and we expect a thorough investigation is conducted as to how such an overloaded matatu could travel all the way from Sirare," he said.

Kenya

Police Escort Travellers Going to Mandera as Security Measure

Police in Wajir have started escorting buses heading to Mandera to shield travellers from terrorist attacks. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.