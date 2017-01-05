Kenya: 11 Die, 7 Injured in Kisumu Road Accident

Nairobi — Eleven people died Thursday morning in a road accident on the Kisumu-Kendu Bay Road.

According to Nyanza Traffic Commandant Andrew Naibei, the ill-fated vehicle was travelling from Sirare in Migori County to Kisumu.

Naibei stated that the driver lost control before the vehicle rolled and landed in a ditch.

He explained that eight passengers died on the spot while three others succumbed on arrival at Pap Onditi Sub County Hospital in Nyakach constituency.

"Officers collected eight bodies at the scene. Unfortunately three others passed on while being rushed to the hospital," he stated.

Kisumu County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim stated that investigations are on course to establish the cause of the accident after it also emerged that the vehicle was overloaded.

"This is a confirmation that the matatu was overloaded and we expect a thorough investigation is conducted as to how such an overloaded matatu could travel all the way from Sirare," he said.