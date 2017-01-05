South Africa: Matric Pass Rate Up Slightly, Despite 'Progressed Pupils'

4 January 2017

The 2016 matric pass rate, including the results of so-called "progressed learners", has increased to 72.5%, a total of 1.8 percentage points more than last year's rate of 70.7%.

More than 100 000 progressed learners passed, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said in Midrand on Wednesday.

The pass rate without the progressed pupils was 76.2%, up from 74% last year.

Progressed pupils are those who fail a grade for two consecutive years and are then promoted to the next grade.

The Free State was the country's top performing province.

"The National Senior Certificate results are one of the most important barometers to assess progress made by government," Motshekga said.

Further improvements in the schooling system were needed, she said.

