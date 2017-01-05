5 January 2017

Kenya: House Committee to Vet Wabukala for EACC Top Job

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee will on Thursday vet Eliud Wabukala, who has been nominated to the post of Chairman of Ethics and Anti -Corruption Commission (EACC).

Wabukala, who is the former Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop, was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta to head the anti-graft body.

If approved, Wabukala will replace Philip Kinisu, who left under a cloud of controversy, when it was discovered that his company transacted business with the National Youth Service.

The National Assembly is expected to convene a special sitting on the 17th of this month in which Wabukala's nomination, as well as those of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials will either be approved or rejected.

Wabukala beat a shortlist of five other candidates who were interviewed by the Public Service Commission.

