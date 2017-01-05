4 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Progressing Failed Learners Has Borne Fruit - Motshekga

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Department of Basic Education's policy to promote more than 100 000 learners has borne fruit, Minister Angie Motshekga said on Wednesday.

The 2016 matric pass rate, including the results of the progressed learners, has increased to 72.5% - 1.8% more than last year's rate of 70.7%.

Progressed learners refer to learners who failed Grade 11 for two consecutive years and were then automatically promoted to matric.

Motshekga said that the progressed learner programme, and providing academic support for these pupils, had been a key focus area.

"One of the key areas in the year of 2015 was encouraging the progression of learners who failed Grade 11 or who were over-aged and to give them extra support," she said.

"As a result in 2016 we saw the largest number of progressed learners since the promulgation of the policy. Failing learners does not help them. We need to instead support them in areas of weakness," Motshekga said.

"Of the progressed learners we managed to get over 3 000 bachelor degree passes. More than 12 000 diplomas and more than 13 000 that were condoned and progressed.

"The significance of this achievement is that these learners would be high school drop outs if they had not been supported," she said.

Source: News24

South Africa

'I Dream of Being a Journalist' - Blind Top Achiever

Partially-sighted Ephodia Mudau of Revoni School for the Blind in Limpopo did not expect to do as well as she did. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.