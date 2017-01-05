Nairobi — Striking doctors are yet to go back to work even after being offered an enhanced pay package that would cost the Treasury an additional Sh4 billion every year.

In the meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Mombasa, it was agreed that the entry point of doctors would be enhanced from Job Group L to M, and gross salaries raised to Sh196,000 from the current Sh140,244.

A statement from State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu indicated that at the same time, doctors in Job Group M to P will get Sh72,000 from Sh30,000 while those in Job Group Q will take home Sh80,000 from the current Sh30,000.

"The government offer will bring the remuneration of doctors in line with the labour market. Government believes that this is a responsible offer in the context of its obligations to properly manage the country's finances, as well as taking into cognisance the critical role played by doctors in securing a nation's health," the statement indicated.

It pointed out that the government also offered a new risk allowance at a flat rate of Sh10,000 a month.

"Government also reaffirmed its commitment to ensure equity in the nationwide distribution of doctors; continuous training, and a standard framework of employment across counties - including mechanisms for transfer of doctors and promotions."

"The government recognises the important role played by doctors in public life, and is committed to continuing reforms to address challenges in the health sector."

The high level meeting was attended by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, his Health Ministry counterpart Cleopa Mailu, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission Chairperson Sarah Serem and the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission Margaret Kobia.

The doctors' union officials however did not immediately take up the offer but instead asked for more time before giving a conclusive answer on Friday.

The doctors were represented by a seven-member delegation led by Chairman Samuel Oroko and Secretary-general Ouma Oluga.

Later on, Oluga told Capital FM News that the union officials will present the content of their discussions to their members before coming to a conclusion.

"You know, if the strike was over, we would have called you for the announcement but as at now, we appreciate the role the President played but we have to discuss the offer with our members first," he stated.