South Africa: #MatricResults2016 - Top Achiever On His Way to Becoming a Physicist

Photo: GCIS

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announces the matric results (file photo).

South Africa's top matriculant said his achievements were the result of consistent hard work over several years.

Conrad Strydom, of Hermanus High School in the Western Cape, was announced as the country's top achiever by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in Midrand on Wednesday night.

He planned to study theoretical physics at Stellenbosch University.

"I am really honoured to have achieved these awards and feel really proud and excited," he said.

"In my case it was hard work. I worked hard throughout my school career and I put in the work every day. I worked hard in class and revised the work at home and worked over weekends and holidays for years," Strydom said.

Being a member of his school's student council kept him busy and forced him to manage his time.

Source: News24