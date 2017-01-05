Nigeria: INEC Conducted 163 Elections Since 2015

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has so far conducted 163 elections, including re-run and by-elections after the 2015 general elections.

Chairman of the electoral empire, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, stated this when he received in audience, the Inspector General of Police Special Investigative Panel on the December 10 Rivers State legislative rerun election, in his office, in Abuja.

He said the commission had never relented in ensuring that elective posts are fully occupied as part of efforts to ensure equitable representation.

He, however, said INEC still has some outstanding elections to conduct.

"We still have six more re-run elections between January and February, including the replacement of unfortunate death of the member of the Delta State House of Assembly," he said.

Professor Yakubu also said INEC had received 126 case files from the Nigerian Police Force for the prosecution of electoral violence from the conduct of the 2015 general elections till date.

Yakubu said 61 out of the files received of the election offenders had been successfully prosecuted, attributing the feat to collaboration with security agencies.

"We co-operated with the security agencies particularly the police in the past in prosecuting electoral offenders.

"Since 2015 general elections and the rerun elections in 2016, we have received 120 case files from the police for prosecution.

"I am happy to say that we have so far recorded 61 successful prosecutions as a result of the co-operation with the security agencies.

"The biggest one came after the disruption of the April 2016 re-run elections in Kano State, in a constituency in Minjibir Local Government Area.

"In the election, over 40 offenders were successfully prosecuted in a joint effort between the commission and the security agency. The highest number of prosecution the commission has ever achieved," he said.

Earlier, the leader of the 10-man investigative panel, Mr Dan Okoro, who is the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Force CID, said they were at INEC headquarters to seek the commission's support on the investigation.