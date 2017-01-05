Kenya: Traffic Department Suffers Major Blow After Vetting

The Traffic department has had the hardest hit with many officers being dismissed after vetting by the National Police Service Commission.

The chairman, Johnson Kavuludi, last month said the clean up had revealed the extent of rot in the department.

This prompted the recent reorganisation, where, among other things, the department was devolved to the counties to facilitate closer supervision by the county commanders.

Also independent investigations were appraised.

Some 127 traffic officers, out of the 904 vetted, were dismissed, raising the percentage of officers found unsuitable to 14 per cent up from 4 per cent.

"This is a clear demonstration of how endemic corruption is in the Traffic department," Mr Kavuludi said.

The commission, however, said that sufficient mechanisms had been put in place to monitor officers who have been dismissed to ensure that they remained law abiding.

Some of the reasons for the removal of the officers were unexplained financial transactions, which included sending and receiving money from fellow police officers in the traffic department, operating matatu business or receiving money from transporters and operators of towing services.

Other officers were dismissed because of professional misconduct.

Police headquarters has said that the government had adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain the corruption in the department.

Two months ago, police formed a special unit to net corrupt officers.

The unit, based at the Vigilance House and headed by an officer of the rank of a Senior Superintendent of Police, is made up of 300 officers drawn from the General Service Unit and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Also last year, the Judiciary, the National Council on the Administration of Justice and the police issued directions on traffic cases, a move that was also aimed at reducing corruption.