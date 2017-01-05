5 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Traffic Department Suffers Major Blow After Vetting

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Angira Zadock

The Traffic department has had the hardest hit with many officers being dismissed after vetting by the National Police Service Commission.

The chairman, Johnson Kavuludi, last month said the clean up had revealed the extent of rot in the department.

This prompted the recent reorganisation, where, among other things, the department was devolved to the counties to facilitate closer supervision by the county commanders.

Also independent investigations were appraised.

Some 127 traffic officers, out of the 904 vetted, were dismissed, raising the percentage of officers found unsuitable to 14 per cent up from 4 per cent.

"This is a clear demonstration of how endemic corruption is in the Traffic department," Mr Kavuludi said.

The commission, however, said that sufficient mechanisms had been put in place to monitor officers who have been dismissed to ensure that they remained law abiding.

Some of the reasons for the removal of the officers were unexplained financial transactions, which included sending and receiving money from fellow police officers in the traffic department, operating matatu business or receiving money from transporters and operators of towing services.

Other officers were dismissed because of professional misconduct.

Police headquarters has said that the government had adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain the corruption in the department.

Two months ago, police formed a special unit to net corrupt officers.

The unit, based at the Vigilance House and headed by an officer of the rank of a Senior Superintendent of Police, is made up of 300 officers drawn from the General Service Unit and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Also last year, the Judiciary, the National Council on the Administration of Justice and the police issued directions on traffic cases, a move that was also aimed at reducing corruption.

Kenya

Police Escort Travellers Going to Mandera as Security Measure

Police in Wajir have started escorting buses heading to Mandera to shield travellers from terrorist attacks. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.