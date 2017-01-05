4 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: NSPCA Staff Attacked in Gauteng While Trying to Save Chickens

Tagged:

Related Topics

Bystanders attacked NSPCA staff after a truck carrying 3 000 chickens overturned on the N12 highway between Lenasia and Westonaria, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Occupants of a nearby informal settlement threw stones at officials when they tried to catch the chickens after the accident on Tuesday, NSPCA spokesperson Jaco Pieterse said.

"There is an informal settlement just across the road from where the accident occurred, and several people came to take the chickens.

No NSPCA staff or volunteers were injured, but one NSPCA vehicle was damaged by stones.

The NSPCA said several injured birds had to be euthanised at the scene. The remaining chickens were transferred to another truck and taken to a nearby farm, where more were euthanised.

About 100 birds were put down. The chickens were destined to be sold at an informal market, when the NSPCA rescued them.

They had been used as "intensive breeding machines" and, once they were no longer of commercial use, were packed into crates and destined for sale in the open air on the informal market.

"In most cases, these birds are handled inhumanely, placed for sale without food, water or protection from the elements," Pieterse said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Musician Jub Jub and His Accomplice Granted Parole

Hip hop singer Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye and his accomplice Themba Tshabalala have been granted parole, the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.