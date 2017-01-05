4 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Sugar Tax - Attacking Funding Is Not a Counter-Argument

analysis By Ivo Vegter

Fin24 recently claimed to have "exposed" private funding for a research paper by the Institute for Race Relations on the government's proposed sugar tax, notably from Coca-Cola. It also implicated me, although not by name.

In dramatic words and bold capital letters, Fin24's Adiel Ismail recently revealed that Coca-Cola provided funding for a research paper by the Institute for Race Relations (IRR), about the likely effects of the government's tax on sugar-sweetened beverages.

The reason Fin24 can reveal this is that all it took was a phone call to the IRR's CEO Frans Cronjé, who promptly provided the "exposed" information. Although the question was almost certainly prompted by the pro-sugar tax lobby, it was hardly a big secret. Despite being entirely forthcoming, the Fin24 article essentially dismissed the IRR's report, implying that the source of funding may have influenced the outcome of the research. This is an attack on the IRR's integrity and credibility that is not supported by any actual evidence.

The story notes that Coca-Cola is the only brand mentioned in the IRR paper, without mentioning the stated reason why: a simple calculation from the proposed tax rate per gram of sugar shows that it is benchmarked to...

