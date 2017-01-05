South Africa: Inclusive Education for an Inclusive Economy

Midrand — An inclusive education system makes an immense contribution towards an inclusive economy to serve an inclusive society, says Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

"We have for the past few years included learners with special education needs in tracking learner performance in the National Senior Certificate (NSC)," said Minister Motshekga on Wednesday during the 2016 NSC examination results announcement.

She said about 1 944 learners with special needs wrote the 2016 NSC examinations, which is an increase of 15% from those who wrote in 2015.

These learners, the Minister said, have increased the number of Bachelor passes from 443 in 2015, to 477 in 2016.

She said Diploma passes increased from 733 in 2015 to 750 in 2016. However, Higher Certificate passes decreased from 213 in 2015 to 186 in 2016.

The Minister said about 439 learners with special education needs, who wrote the 2016 NSC examinations, obtained distinctions in a variety of subjects.

"Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal contributed 366 Bachelor passes towards the total number of Bachelor passes achieved by learners with special needs nationally.

"This is equivalent to a 76.7% contribution towards Bachelor passes. Similarly, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal contributed 495 Diplomas towards the total Diplomas achieved by learners with special needs nationally. This is equivalent to a 66% contribution towards Diploma passes."