South Africa: Cape Town Threatens to Ban Watering of Gardens

The City of Cape Town has threatened to ban watering of gardens if more residents don't cut back on their water use.

"Unless all residents reduce their water usage to meet the target, even more stringent restrictions are likely in the near future, including a possible blanket ban on all watering of gardens," the city said in a statement on Wednesday.

While most parts of the country are experiencing annual rainfall, Cape Town is at the height of its dry season, with high summer temperatures making things even drier.

According to the city, consumption dropped from an average of 835 million litres per day during the week of December 19 to 25, to an average of 829 million litres per day during the week of December 26 to January 1.

"While the City of Cape Town is pleased with the improvement, this is still 29 million litres per day above the level required to ensure that water supply will last until the next rainy season. Dam levels have dropped to 46% and there are still a number of hot and dry months ahead," it said.

Cape Town is currently on Level 3 water restrictions.

This means: Watering and irrigation of plants, vegetable gardens, etc is only allowed with a bucket or watering can;No hosepipes or automatic sprinklers are allowed;Golf courses, companies, people involved in sporting activities and agricultural activities must apply to the Director: Water and Sanitation for permission to use more water; No watering is allowed within 24 hours of rainfall, and boreholes are not exempt from this rule;Properties using non-potable water, such as grey water etc, must display signs indicating this; All wells and boreholes must be registered with the City and measures must be taken to avoid waste and evaporation;No hosing down of hard surfaces like driveways with drinking water is allowed, unless for health purposes.

Permits for abattoirs and industries are available from the Director: Water and Sanitation;Decorative fountains and water features must use recycled water;Washing cars and boats with drinking water is only allowed from buckets; No portable play pools are allowed; Swimming pools can only be manually topped up if they have a pool cover. No automatic top-ups allowed.Informal car washers are not allowed to use hosepipes - buckets only;Golf courses and playing fields cannot add any new landscaping, unless non-potable water is used.

Source: News24