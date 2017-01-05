4 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Woman Among Five Arrested for Gugulethu Mall Robbery

Four men and a woman were arrested on Wednesday for the New Year's Eve Gugulethu mall robbery, Western Cape police said.

A tip-off led officers to Zwelitsha in Nyanga, where six houses were searched in an early morning swoop, Captain FC Van Wyk said.

At two of the houses police recovered eight cellphones, with price tags and stickers still attached, a small bags of coins and two boxes of wine with glasses still in the packaging.

They recovered a Nissan NP200 which was reported hijacked in Brown's Farm in December. Police suspect it may have been used in the robbery.

The four men, aged between 16 and 31, and a 52-year-old woman, would appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court soon on charges of armed robbery and hijacking.

The robbers broke in through the roof of the security control room around 01:30 on Saturday, and threatened the guards who were inside.

They were ordered to call their colleagues patrolling the mall to the control room. When they arrived, they were tied up with cable ties and their own handcuffs. The guards were assaulted.

Five shops were broken into and cellphones, clothing, plasma TVs and alcohol were stolen.

