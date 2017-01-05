4 January 2017

South Africa: Rabada - It Would Be Sad to See Abbott Go

Cricket South Africa (CSA) will provide clarity on the future of seamer Kyle Abbott once the second Test against Sri Lanka in Cape Town has been completed.

That, in all likelihood, will be on Thursday.

Abbott has been linked with a move English County club Hampshire on a Kolpak deal that would, effectively, end his international career.

That the story, which first appeared on Cricinfo on Monday night, has not already been squashed by CSA is what is most concerning from a South African perspective.

Abbott has been in stellar form for South Africa since replacing Dale Steyn in the Test XI in Australia and he has bowled himself into what to be a certain extended run in the side up until a couple of days ago.

What will happen on Thursday remains uncertain.

Ironically, Abbott has not taken a wicket in Cape Town while Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada have picked up six each.

Philander on Tuesday distanced himself from talking about the Abbott situation, while 24 hours later Rabada was quizzed on the same topic at the day's post-match press conference.

While the 21-year-old did not confirm what he knew, he did concede that he would be sad to see Abbott leave the Proteas and South Africa.

"Ever since I came into the team Kyle has been a great bowler," Rabada said.

"He's a good person to have in the change-room. He's just a genuine guy and you can easily get along with him.

"He's shared some advice, especially with me. It will be sad to see him go."

The Proteas need another six wickets for a victory that would also secure them the series.

