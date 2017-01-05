4 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Wanted Suspects Sough By Brighton Beach FCs Unit

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Brighton Beach FCS Unit is appealing to the public to assist them in tracing the whereabouts of a wanted suspect. A warrant of arrest has been issued for Kasongo Tshikoyi (32), also known as Rasta. He is wanted for a rape case which occurred on 3 February 2015. He allegedly to have raped a 26-year-old woman in Glenwood, Durban. He was arrested by police however he was granted bail at the Durban Magistrates Court and failed to appear on the next court date. He is believed to be in Yeoville, Gauteng.

Nkosingiphile Mabuza Dlamini (34) is wanted for a rape case which occurred on 01 February 2016. He allegedly to have raped a nine-year-old girl in Cato Manor, Durban. He fled the scene after he heard that police were looking for him and is suspected to be is Swaziland with his relatives.

Anyone who can assist police in tracing the suspects is requested to contact the investigating office, Sergeant Samantha Fynn on 031 203 7334 or 082 930 8615 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

South Africa

'I Dream of Being a Journalist' - Blind Top Achiever

Partially-sighted Ephodia Mudau of Revoni School for the Blind in Limpopo did not expect to do as well as she did. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.