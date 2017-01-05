South Africa: Wanted Suspects Sough By Brighton Beach FCs Unit

press release

The Brighton Beach FCS Unit is appealing to the public to assist them in tracing the whereabouts of a wanted suspect. A warrant of arrest has been issued for Kasongo Tshikoyi (32), also known as Rasta. He is wanted for a rape case which occurred on 3 February 2015. He allegedly to have raped a 26-year-old woman in Glenwood, Durban. He was arrested by police however he was granted bail at the Durban Magistrates Court and failed to appear on the next court date. He is believed to be in Yeoville, Gauteng.

Nkosingiphile Mabuza Dlamini (34) is wanted for a rape case which occurred on 01 February 2016. He allegedly to have raped a nine-year-old girl in Cato Manor, Durban. He fled the scene after he heard that police were looking for him and is suspected to be is Swaziland with his relatives.

Anyone who can assist police in tracing the suspects is requested to contact the investigating office, Sergeant Samantha Fynn on 031 203 7334 or 082 930 8615 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.