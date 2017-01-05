South Africa: Five Suspects Arrested for Possession of Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition

press release

The police in Rustenburg arrested five Lesotho Nationals aged between 34 and 55, for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition on the Derby Road near Rustenburg on Wednesday, 03 January 2017.

The suspects' arrest came after the police who were on routine duties spotted a black Volkswagen Jetta with five occupants. The vehicle, which did not have registration number plates, was allegedly pulled off the road. Upon searching the vehicle and the occupants, the police found a 9mm pistol and 13 rounds of ammunition inside the car. All five suspects were arrested after failing to account for possession of the firearm and ammunition.

They will appear in the Rustenburg Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 05 January 2017.