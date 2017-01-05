South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Perpetrating a Robbery At a Gugulethu Mall

press release

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding a robbery perpetrated at a shopping mall in Gugulethu on New Year's Eve has led to the arrest of five suspects from Zwelitsha in Nyanga yesterday morning after six houses were searched. Police reacted to a tip-off and conducted a search operation for the suspects.

During the searches at one of the identified houses police recovered a Nissan NP200 which was possibly used during the robbery and was reported hijacked in Browns Farm last month.

At two addresses members recovered eight cellular telephones with the shop tags and stickers, two boxes of wine with glasses still in boxes and small bags of undisclosed amount of coins.

The four men, aged between 16 and 31 and a 52-year-old woman, are expected to appear in Athlone Magistrate Court soon on charges of armed robbery and hijacking.

The Nyanga Cluster Management would like to thank the public for assisting with information that led to the arrest of the perpetrators.