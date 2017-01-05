Kenyatta to Support KQ Board in Improving the Firm

President Uhuru Kenyatta said he will support the restructuring of Kenya Airways to revert it to profitability.

President Kenyatta told Michael Joseph, chairman of the Board of Kenya Airways during a meeting at State House in Mombasa on Wednesday, that the revamp is part of the ambition of making Kenya the leading aviation hub in the continent.

A statement sent to Nation said "President Kenyatta pledged to support the board's initiatives noting that Kenya Airways is key to Government's efforts of making Nairobi an African aviation hub".

Mr Joseph briefed the President on the latest initiatives towards reorganising the firm.

Further, he updated Mr Kenyatta on the current process of recruiting a new chief executive as well as other initiatives aimed at strengthening the airline.

Mr Mbuvi Ngunze announced his exit in November last year. However he will stay on board until his replacement is found.

"While I regret this decision, I respect his position. Mbuvi will stay on until a successor is found which is expected to take some months," Mr Joseph said at the time.

Mr Ngunze's two-and-a-half years at the helm has been muddled by incessant industrial actions that have led to huge revenue losses, and frustration of clients as flights were either delayed or cancelled.

Nonetheless, the chairman is confident of an auspicious future.