Tanzania: Annual Inflation Rate Rises Slightly in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — The Annual Headline Inflation rate as measured by the 'Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the year ended December 31, last year, went up to 3.0 per cent last month, from 2.3 per cent in November, the same year.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate increased to 1.2 percent in December 2016 from 0.4 percent recorded in November; and Non Food inflation rate increased to 4.9 percent up from 4.1 as recorded in November.

Unveiling the monthly 'Consumer Price Index (CPI),' the Chief Government Statistician (OCGS), Mr Khamis Ahmada Shauri, told journalists that the overall Index also increased to 124.8 in December, 2016 compared to 121.1 recorded in December, 2015 Mr Shauri attributed the fall to price increase of food products mainly the imported rice from Thailand and Maize flour from the Mainland, as analysts projected that the gap of inflation increase would widen this month if food production in the country remains low.

Mr Shauri further said that annual price noticed in the group of Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages last month increased to 1.2 percent driven by Thailand Rice (0.1 percent), Jasmine Rice (4.5 percent), Basmat Rice (5.8 percent), and Maize Flour (18.1 percent).

He also mentioned increase in Fish items (5.0 percent), green Cooking Bananas (0.2 percent), yellow Cooking Bananas (15.1 percent) and sugar (33.4 percent), and annual Transport group increased to 2.4 percent driven by Diesel (2.6 percent) and Petrol (5.7 percent).

The head price statistics unit was supported by Dr Suleiman Msaraka, from Zanzibar Institute of Financial Administration (ZIFA) to substantiate that despite the inflation increase, the Islands' economy growth will not be affected. "We are still within the single digit, therefore no worry about the economy," Msaraka said.

Mr Moto Ng'winganele Lugobi, Manager, Economics - Bank of Tanzania (BoT), Zanzibar Branch, said at the press briefing that low production caused by the drought in most parts of the country is to blame. "Let us pray that petroleum prices remains stable, and we have enough rain for maize producing areas, so that food production increases.

Short of that we should expect price increase," Mr Lugobi said.