Traffic Police in Morogoro Region have for the past year collected 3.4bn/- up from 2.5bn/- in 2015 from fines resulted from traffic offenses.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander (RPC) Ulrich Matei said here yesterday that a total of 115,100 traffic offences were recorded in 2016, saying a total of 86.259 traffic offences were recorded in 2015.

"Deaths caused by road accidents have also decreased from 251 in 2015 to 140 in 2016," said the RPC. Mr Matei pointed out in 2015, road accidents which led to casualties were 115 while in 2016 the accidents were 23 with a number of deaths decreased to 184 in 2016 from 323 in 2015.

He noted that traffic police recorded 369 casualties resulted from road accidents in 2016 while 630 victims of road accidents were recorded in 2015 while recording 62 road accidents involved motorcyclists comparing to 2015 where 156 road accidents involved motorcyclists were recorded.

"The traffic offences which resulted to deaths have tremendously decreased for the past one year," he said.

Mr Matei attributed the achievement to public awareness campaign carried out jointly by the traffic police and its stakeholders including media. The RPC said that the police force has been educating members of the public on the traffic regulations, saying the campaign is vital to curb road accidents.