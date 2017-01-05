Tanzania: Yanga Follow Simba Into Semis

Simon Msuva continued with his prolific goal scoring form, after hitting a brace as Mainland champions Young Africans clobbered Zanzibar champions Zimamoto 2-0, in the Mapinduzi Cup encounter at the Amaan Stadium yesterday. Msuva scored both goals in the first half as Yanga majestically cruised into semifinals of the annual tournament.

They became the second team to march into the semifinals following their rival Simba, who were the first team in Group A to qualify into the semis. On form Msuva could score the first hat trick of the tournament, had he converted from a spot kick right after the restart.

Yanga started strongly and Msuva was making all sorts of trouble for Zimamoto defence. His cross in the 9th minute met midfielder, Thaban Kamusoko well positioned but the Zimbabwean's header was bravely gathered by goalkeeper, Mwinyi Hassan Khamis. After several near misses, Yanga found the break through in the 11th minute, when Msuva cleverly raced into a well chipped set piece by Haruna Niyonzima to score with ease.

It was a one way traffic and Yanga kept Zimamoto defenders busy in the early opening exchange and in the 12th minute, Emmanuel Martin fired wide, off an inviting cross from Niyonzima.

Msuva netted his brace in the 21st minute, latching onto Kamusoko's long pass from the centre of the field and the winger swiftly reacted, racing clear past a defender, controlled the ball and kept his cool to net past the on rushing, goalkeeper.

It was Msuva's fourth goal of the campaign.

Yanga were throwing bodies upfront in search for more goals, while the midfield led by Kamusoko and Niyonzima was total in control.

They released long balls from the centre and Msuva continued to press hard from the right side. It was a typical Yanga performance, persistence and pace. On the restart, Yanga started from where they had left in the first half. And just four minutes on, they won a spot kick after a defender fouled evergreen goal bound Msuva.

Msuva stepped up, however his shot was bravely parried off by the keeper, and his follow up shot came off the cross bar. Both sides made several changes after the break. Zimamoto introduced Hamad Hussein for Hamad Vuai, while Yanga brought in Said Juma Makapu for Kamusoko in the 82nd minute.

Then Emmanuel Martin was replaced by Godfrey Mwaishuiya in 76th minute and Oscar Joshua came in for Juma Mahadhi in the 87th minute. Zimamoto were pulling the strings in the second half but struggled to make the most out of the chances they created.

Notable was in the 70th minute, when a cross from the left side cut across the face of the goal and Ibrahim Hamad, who was lurking in the box failed to make contact with the ball. Earlier on, skipper Hassan Said also missed from a sitter.

Msuva's performance caught the eye of Yanga Assistant Coach, Juma Mwambusi, who opened up on his star man's exploits, saying Msuva was at the top of things for the team's victory.

Mwambusi commended Msuva's incredible performance, saying the winger has got more of a taste to score goals. And the winger continued with his good form yesterday. In their opening Group B encounter, Yanga hit hapless Pemba's Jamhuri 6-0 on Monday night at the same venue.

First half brace each from Simon Msuva and Donald Ngoma put the Jangwani Street side out of sight. Then Kamusoko and Juma Mahadhi scored a goal apiece in the second half as Yanga launched their campaign on a sound note.

Yanga are still at the top of group B after bagging six points and eight goals from two matches. George Lwandamina's charges will face Azam in the final group match at the same venue on Saturday night. It will be preceded by a game pitting Jamhuri and Zimamoto.

Meanwhile, Yanga are reportedly to have parted ways with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jerome Dufourg, just two months after assuming his role at the club. Dufourg, the former Kenya's FC Talanta CEO was confirmed as Yanga CEO in November last year, reportedly on a three year deal.

The Frenchman was unceremoniously kicked out of Talanta FC for being a vocal critic of then FKF boss Sam Nyamweya. When assuming his new role at the Jangwani Street club, Dufourg said he will work towards establishing academies for young players building artificial turfs and getting finances to fund the projects.

"My objectives will be to re-align the club's priorities and focus on building a threshold by establishing academies for the youth with underage groups, building artificial turfs and getting the finances to power this, Dufourg stated. The Frenchman has previously worked with the Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa).