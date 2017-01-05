Kenya: The Best and Worst of Celebrity Drama in 2016

It was a year filled with drama and scandals in showbiz circles, a recipe that kept gossip columns busy the whole year.

Here are the highlights from our entertainers in 2016.

Koffi Olomide

Congolese maestro Koffi Olomide became a sensation not only because of his famous < em > Selfie hit song, but because he forgot hitting a woman is the 11th commandment.

He was captured on camera kicking one of his dancers and blatantly denied it on national television. We hope that the events that followed his 'macho' act were lessons that Mapao will remember forever.

Nyashinsky

Artiste Nyashinsky has pulled a feat that hundreds of artistes only dream of; to leave the music scene, come back ten years later, stage a coup and get right back at the top where you left. Nyashinsky managed to do the impossible. < p > He says that even if he quit music and came back 50 years later, he would still crash the players in the game. Now you know.

Chris Brown

He is arguably one of the best entertainers in the world. Word of his live performance in Mombasa was only known two weeks to the actual concert date, but Kenyans were excited regardless of the entry fee being worth an arm and a leg.

The shocker came later when rumors went round that the American RnB singer was paid Sh90 million shillings for a sixty minute act. Truth or not, did he deserved it?

Bahati

Bahati sang to First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, then sat on President Uhuru Kenyatta's seat. The breach in protocol aside, that was just too ambitious. To sing to a man's wife and then sit on his coveted seat! Then came the dress-down veiled as advice from Sauti Sol. Bahati has had an eventful year.

Hot Police officer

Ladies, who remembers Stephen Karisa, the hunk policeman who made most women have 'naughty' ideas of committing a crime just to be arrested by him. He also made men hate themselves for their nyama Choma and beer bellies. < p > The attention he received earned him instant stardom that saw him being featured in an advertisement of a local supermarket chain. But just for the sake of females and some men who we know are your secret admirers but 'hate to love you', Stephen just tell us where you are.

Sauti Sol

Absolutely nothing negative comes to mind when thinking about Sauti Sol band. Through the years they have been able to maintain high standards in their music.

They continue to carry the Kenyan flag high after winning the Best Group Category award at this year's African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) in Texas, United States. And that is not all. They scooped the Best Group award at the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA 2016) on Saturday night in South Africa. Ni kweli Mungu anawapenda, Leo Kuliko Jana.

Lupita Nyong'o

Apart from winning numerous awards since her debut in Hollywood, Lupita served the world with a different side of her when she went all down and Naughty during the Lyp Syc Battle.

Lupita brought the house down with a steamy performance of Salt-N-Pepa's classic, " Whatta Man ."

In her performance, the 33 year-old actress grinds-up on shirtless men and shows off a red underwear while lip syncing the famous song. The blazing performance featured a sexy lape and ended with Nyong'o and her backup dancers getting sprayed with a fire hose.