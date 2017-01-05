Tanzania: Frail Looking BBA Contestant Nando Moves Tanzanian Entertainment Industry

Photos of Tanzania's representative in the 2014 season of Big Brother Africa, Nando Khan, who is battling drug addiction has caused an outpouring of emotions by some of the top acts in the country's entertainment industry.

This after pictures and video of a frail looking Nando were circulated online by Trace TV presenter Lydia Joy. In the posts, which were later deleted by the TV presenter, Nando appears frail and clearly in bad health.

Nando, known for his good looks and smooth talk during the contest, has been reported to be hooked on drugs, which have left him a pale shadow of himself.

As a result, some Tanzanian celebrities, led by fellow Big Brother Africa representative, Feza Manzi - who is now a radio presenter - have made an appeal for prayers for ailing Nando.