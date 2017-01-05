5 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Frail Looking BBA Contestant Nando Moves Tanzanian Entertainment Industry

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
Nando.

Photos of Tanzania's representative in the 2014 season of Big Brother Africa, Nando Khan, who is battling drug addiction has caused an outpouring of emotions by some of the top acts in the country's entertainment industry.

This after pictures and video of a frail looking Nando were circulated online by Trace TV presenter Lydia Joy. In the posts, which were later deleted by the TV presenter, Nando appears frail and clearly in bad health.

Nando, known for his good looks and smooth talk during the contest, has been reported to be hooked on drugs, which have left him a pale shadow of himself.

As a result, some Tanzanian celebrities, led by fellow Big Brother Africa representative, Feza Manzi - who is now a radio presenter - have made an appeal for prayers for ailing Nando.

Tanzania

Govt Urged to Revisit High Toll Charges At the Nyerere Bridge

The Kigamboni Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Faustine Ndugulile, has appealed to the government to revisit toll charges… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.