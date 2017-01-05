5 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Jub Jub' and His Accomplice Granted Parole

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Facebook
Jub Jub and Themba Tshabalala.

Hip hop singer Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye and his accomplice Themba Tshabalala have been granted parole, the correctional services department said on Thursday.

"The department... can confirm the parole placement of Katlego Molemo Maarohanye and Themba Shabalala as approved by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Boards (CSPBs) of Leeuwkop and Baviaanspoort with effect from 5 January 2017," spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said in a statement.

The two were originally found guilty on October 16, 2012 of murder, attempted murder, driving under the influence of drugs, and racing on a public road by the Protea Magistrate's Court in Soweto.

Maarohanye and Tshabalala had crashed their Mini Coopers into a group of schoolboys in Protea North, Soweto, on March 8, 2010 during a drag race.

In October 2014, the two men's murder convictions were overturned and converted to culpable homicide convictions.

At the time, their sentences were reduced to 10 years, two of which were suspended.

"They will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby they must comply with specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until the sentence expires," Nxumalo said on Thursday.

Nxumalo said the families of the victims were invited to the parole board deliberations, and some participated.

Maarohanye and Tshabalala had served four years, one month and one day between bars.

"They participated in relevant correctional programmes and were further assessed by our special services experts, which amongst others include, social workers and psychologists in order to determine their suitability for parole placement. "

The four boys killed were Prince Mohube, Mlungisi Cwayi, Andile Mthombeni, and Phomello Masemola. Frank Mlambo and Fumani Mushwana were left permanently brain-damaged.

Source: News24

South Africa

'I Dream of Being a Journalist' - Blind Top Achiever

Partially-sighted Ephodia Mudau of Revoni School for the Blind in Limpopo did not expect to do as well as she did. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.