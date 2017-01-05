The Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, has directed District Executive Directors (DEDs) in local government authorities countrywide to immediately stop handing cash to local councillors for the implementation of development projects in their respective areas.

The Premier gave the instruction here yesterday, saying DEDs should put in place proper mechanisms for disbursement of the funds as it is the case with the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which are allocated for Members of Parliament (MPs) but disbursed directly to development projects.

The CDF is a funding arrangement in which funds from the central government are channeled directly to electoral constituencies for local infrastructure projects. The PM issued the directives yesterday during a meeting with regional leaders and executives after receiving a report for Ruvuma Region at the State Lodge in Songea Municipality.

Mr Majaliwa is in Ruvuma for a five-day working tour. "I have been informed that there is a trend of handing cash to councillors for the implementation of development projects; this habit should stop and a proper mechanism put in place.

"The CDF is allocated for an MP but these funds are not directly handed to them; the money is channeled to respective district council in which the MP take part in making a decision with local councillors on projects to be implemented with the funds," Mr Majaliwa explained.

The Premier warned on the other hand that funds collected as revenue in local government authorities should be used to improve social services. "We must sit down and analyse how much has been collected and how much should be disbursed for projects; it is not proper to conduct meetings and decide to award 500,000/- for each local councillor.

We must be keen on how we spend such funds," he said. Mr Majaliwa noted with concern that there has been a trend by some public officials to pocket public funds under the pretext of using the same to improve social services.

"Just yesterday (Tuesday), I directed while in Dar es Salaam a ban on the socalled allowances on capacity building, hardship perks and purchase of snacks," he reiterated. On the other hand, the PM advised local authorities to thoroughly check on computer software used by private companies to collect revenues in their areas since some of the firms are fond of cheating on the actual amount collected.

"You should make use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) specialists to scrutinise the computer systems; there are cases where the firms pocket 20 per cent and give out 80 per cent of the actual collected revenues," he explained.

Meanwhile, while in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, Mr Majaliwa directed Energy and Minerals Minister Sospeter Muhongo to ensure that Kisarawe II within Kigamboni District is connected to electricity to facilitate industrial development in the area.

The prime minister made the directive on Tuesday evening when he visited Milkcom, a dairy factory, and Watercom, a drinking water factory at Kisarawe Ward in Kigamboni Municipality, saying the area should get the energy to speed up development in the area.

"The Energy and Minerals Minister should ensure that Kisarawe II gets reliable energy to promote support industries to uplift the level of More than production," said the Premier during his official tour in the municipality.

Mr Majaliwa expressed his delight at the investor who has put up two factories in the area, pointing out the investor has joined hands with the government to support the industrial revolution agenda. "The industrial revolution will tremendously facilitate the transfer of the country to middle income come 2025," he observed.

Earlier, the factories' Spokesperson, Mr Aboubakar Faraji, told the premier that lack of reliable energy was major challenge for production at the factories, saying lack of reliable energy has resulted to an increase of costs of production.

"When power goes off, we're forced to use generators for a long time. This has been resulting in an increase of costs of production," he said. Mr Faraji pointed out other challenge as lack of road infrastructure, which he said has hindered many customers to fail in reaching to the industries.