Tanzania: Police Move in to Stop Gender Violence

In a move to address the chronic gender-based violence (GBV) in Zanzibar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Ernest Mangu has sent a special team of police officers to deal with complaints and concerns that have often been reported by citizens in island.

The team that is led by a Commissioner of Police in the Isles, Mr Mussa Alli Mussa, has been directed to probe on the reported cases and its roots. "The team is required, however, to come up with strategic plans to end the violence including arresting the predators and dragging them to court," read part of the statement released yesterday by the Police Force.

Zanzibar citizens, government and civil society agencies have been directed to give the team full support to end sexual and physical violence to women and children which is against Tanzanian ethics. The violence cases in the semi-autonomous country are arising at an alarming rate and corporal punishment on children is widely practiced.

According to rights advocacy group, the Tanzania Media Women's Association (TAMWA) report, Zanzibar has the highest rates of violence against women in Tanzania. One in ten women in Zanzibar has endured physical violence, and about one in 15 has experienced sexual violence.

In the overwhelming majority of these cases, no action is taken. Most suspects are released due to lack of evidence. But a TAMWA study in 2014 found that men who committed sex crimes often walked free through lack of evidence and because the victims refused to testify to avoid the shame and stigma attached to rape and police are ill-equipped to deal with such cases.

A total of 996 cases reported between 2012/13 as compared to the 398 in 2011 shown the cases increases in an alarming rate. One of the emotional cases that touched many readers involved an 18-year-old girl who was abducted and raped.

Feiza was attacked by a knife-wielding man as she walked along a street in northern Zanzibar. He raped her and then fled. On May, 2015 Natasha Ali was devastated when she realized the man accused of snatching her 14-year-old daughter off a street in Zanzibar and raping her had been freed for lack of evidence.

Her daughter was grabbed as she strolled through an area in Mkunazini in the old part of Zanzibar and dragged to an unoccupied ruin and raped. Women often complain that their husbands batter them and subject them to untold suffering.

Over and above this social misdemeanor, it is these same women who slog it out in family farms to make ends meet while their men laze around. One of the most painful parts of being a woman in this country, the complainants say, is the fear and vulnerability to violence. Wife battering is a major public health problem.

But the legal curbs do not take it seriously enough. In fact, any act of genderbased violence that results in physical, sexual or mental harm or suffering to women, including threats, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty should be rated as a punishable criminal offence.