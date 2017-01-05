Tanzania: Mayanja Defends Simba's Slim-Win Run

Simba SC Assistant coach, Jackson Mayanja has defended his club's repeatedly slim victories in the ongoing Mapinduzi Cup tournament here by saying what matters are three maximum points.

Compared to their traditional rivals who opened the tournament campaign with voluminous 6-0 win over Jamhuri, Simba recorded a slim 2-1 win over Taifa Jang'ombe and struggled to win 1-0 in their second against KVZ.

The club's assistant Coach insisted that victory that earns the team three maximum points is vital for them rather than scoring a big number of goals in a match. He was reacting to yesterday night's 1-0 victory over KVZ at the Amaan Stadium saying that they are competing in a competition against well prepared teams hence victory of any kind is highly appreciated so long it gives a team the much needed three points.

"We are grateful that we have managed to secure all three points which are very vital in a group that contains five teams. Therefore winning more games counts much as it assures us a place in the semi final stage of the tournament," said Mayanja.

Simba are now leading Group A table with six points, three goals for and one against. They are two goals superior to the tournament's defending champions URA who lost 2-1 to Jang'ombe Boys in a game held at the same venue on Tuesday.

The situation has almost assured Simba a place in the event semis. The winner's lone goal was scored by Muzamiru Yassin in the 44th minute of the game, which saw Simba going into the break leading 1-0 against their host KVZ, who are also the Zanzibar's representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup this year.

Commenting on the match KVZ Head Coach, Abdulghani Msoma had commended Simba capability and performance in the tournament, also predicting them a good progress towards playing in the final match of the competition on January 14.

Commenting on his team's performance, Msoma seemed to have lost hopes of progressing to the next stage after losing two consecutive games. "Losing two games has ended our hopes.

It won't be easy for us to cruise into the next stage," he added. However, he is still hopeful that his side will have positive results in their remaining two games against Taifa Jang'ombe and Jang'ombe Boys. Group A comprises five teams which are Simba, URA, Taifa Jang'ombe, KVZ and Jang'ombe Boys.

Simba will be back in action today when they face the defending champions URA later at night a match predicted to be tough and highly challenging as in their previous meeting of the Mapinduzi Cup final, URA won 2-1 to clinch the title.