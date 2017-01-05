4 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Somerset West Fires Ravage 40 Percent of Historic Wine Estate

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Firefighters Monitoring Somerset Blaze

Large areas of vegetation and vineyards at Somerset West's historic and award-winning Vergelegen Estate have been destroyed by wildfires, farm manager Don Tooth said on Wednesday.

"Of the 3 000 hectares of the farm, 40% has burned down this far," Tooth told News24.

"No buildings have thankfully burned down. All our hospitality areas are operating as normal."

The fires have been burning in the Helderberg Mountains since Tuesday.

According to Tooth, the wildfires could be brought under control by nightfall.

"If the current weather conditions continue, and the wind doesn't pick up, we will have the fire under control by the end of the day."

Teams were battling the flames on the slopes of the Helderberg Mountains.

According to the Vergelegen Estate's website, it was the three-time winner of the Great Wine Capitals Global Best of Wine Tourism Award.

More on This

'The railway line is completely burnt out'

Meanwhile, the head of City of Cape Town's fire services, Ian Schnetler, told News24 that the fires were still out of control.

"As you can see, the fire is picking up," Schnetler said from his bakkie at a firefighter meeting point along Sir Lowry's Pass.

"We are concentrating on the N2 and the fires near Lourensford farm."

The worst fires were near Lourensford, on the side of the Helderberg Mountains.

Schnetler sat alongside the City of Cape Town's executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman. In his lap he had a baby buck that they had saved from the flames.

On Tuesday evening, volunteers evacuated several animals, including 18 horses, from the area.

A News24 reader living in Rome Glen, Marz Socks, said railroad tracks next to the Boskloof residential estate had been rendered unusable due to the fires.

"We discovered that the railway line is completely burnt out. Giant blue gum trees collapsed over the tracks. The sleeper wood is burnt out. The railway line is going to be unusable for a long time," Socks said.

Source: News24

More on This

Wildfires Now Target Stellenbosch

Wildfires are now burning in Stellenbosch, the Stellenbosch Fire Brigade said on Wednesday. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.