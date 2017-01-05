Photo: Daily News

Nyerere Bridge that links Dar es Salaam city with Kigamboni creek.

The Kigamboni Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Faustine Ndugulile, has appealed to the government to revisit toll charges at the Nyerere Bridge that links Dar es Salaam city with Kigamboni creek.

He said due to the high toll charges at the bridge, many commuter bus owners have refused to send their application letters to operate in the route, something that exacerbates public transport problem in the area especially for the residents who rely on them.

"Few buses which are operating in this route are charged more than 70,000/- a day to and from Kigamboni, thus you will find only few commuter buses in the area are still persevering in the business ," he told the Prime Minister during his official visit there on Tuesday.

Dr Ndugulile said the construction of the bridge was praised by many people in the area, but instead of bringing comfort to them, it has turned to be a project to "milk them."

He said it was high time the government considered revisiting the charges to give the resident a relief in transport issues. According to the MP due to the high toll charges, the bus fares have also been increased by the commuter buses to raise money and pay the high charges.

"If one decides to use the Kigamboni ferry one will be required to pay exorbitant fares three to four times than the normal charges in other parts of the city, while we expected the construction to reduce such costs, but the case is now different," he pinpointed.

Riders of motorcycles are charged 600/- , and tricycle push carts locally known as 'guta' as well as threewheeled motorcycles (bajaji) including saloon cars are charged 1,500/- each for a one way passage at the bridge.

Vehicles such as Pickups of 2 tonnes and Station Wagons are required to pay 2,000/- while mini-buses carrying up to 15 passengers normally do part with 3,000/- as levies.

Vehicles carrying about 15 to 29 passengers are charged 5,000/- each and the ones carrying more than 29 passengers, tractors without trailers as well as other weighing more than 2 to 7 tonnes re required to pay 7,000/- each.

At the same time, tractors with trailers and vehicles weighing more than 7 to 15 tonnes are charged 10,000/- each, while the ones weighing more than 15 to 20 tonnes are equally asked to pay 15,000/- each.

The list also included vehicles weighing more than 20 to 30 tonnes which are forced to pay 20,000/- each, besides the ones carrying heavy loads which are taxed 75,000/- each, apart from permits they have to obtain from the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications.

In addition, he said there are 14 tellers who are supposed to collect the taxes, but only two out of the number are on duty, causing unnecessary traffic jams especially in the morning and evening hours.

He said other roads running to the bridge, should also be expanded including the Vijibweni to Mjimwema, Bendera tatu to Kamata and Gerezani.

The MP said the funds to construct and maintain the roads have been there, but to their surprise no action has been taken so far to rehabilitate them. Responding to concerns, the Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, said he has noted them and promised to work on them.