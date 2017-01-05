Photo: Pedro Moniz Vidal/Angop

An electoral registration post in Zaire Province.

Luanda — The second and last stage of the voter registration programme, which is being executed since August last year, is set to kick off this Thursday countrywide, as part of a process that is to culminate with the general elections in the second semester of the year 2017.

The first stage of the programme happened from 25 August to 20 December 2016. This second stage is to happen from 05 January to 31 March, 2017.

ANGOP has learnt that in the second stage, National Air Force helicopters will be used for the registration brigades to be able to reach the more remotes zones and difficult access areas.

Meanwhile, the secretary of State for Institutional Matters of the Territory Administration Ministry, Adão de Almeida, last Wednesday in Luanda assured that conditions are set for the execution of the second phase of the voter registration programme.

However, he emphasised the need for continual mobilisation of the citizens for them to keep flocking to the electoral registration posts on a daily basis and not leave everything for the last moment.

On the other hand, the special voter registration programme for Angolans residing abroad and who were in the country for the festive season closed last Wednesday (04 January). This special registration process ran from 27 December, 2016, to 04 January, 2017.

The national director for technologies and support to electoral processes, functioning under the umbrella of the Territory Administration Ministry, has told ANGOP that the special voter registration programme managed to register 1,800 voters.

This special stage covered Angolans who are residing abroad due to official work mission (for example Angolan embassies staff and diplomats), studying through a scholarship or undergoing medical treatment.