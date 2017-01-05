Namibia: Doris' 'Self-Ish' Is a Keeper

THERE'S a new sultry voice in town!

Introducing the gorgeous Doris Chandré Eiman who's officially signed to Deal Done Recordz. Hilton Windhoek Kala Bar frequenters may have seen her performing live with a mix of R&B, reggae and soul. But the wait is over, thanks to her new album 'Self-Ish'.

The first track titled 'Habits' can simply be described as magical and a great way to familiarise yourself with her style and voice. Putting her heart and soul into this track, you can't help but notice how she understands her limits when it comes to rhythm, thus using it to her advantage to produce a beautiful track. 'Habits' is a definite favourite that will instantly transport you to musical paradise.

If you've ever wondered what Wizkid's 'Ojuelegba' would sound like as a Namibian version, Doris has got you covered. Using a similar beat in the song 'Mati Lo', Doris empowers herself with the trendy beat, all while getting her sexy on. It's definitely an interesting song to listen and sing along to. Doris did the song justice and we're absolutely loving the incorporation of local languages.

On 'Man Enough' featuring rapper Glo, Doris asks a crucial question: "Can you handle this?", while seducing her lover with her words. Meant to be a fun R&B track, Glo adds spice to the song by adding a lovely reggae-like rhythm. This slow-paced single deserves a listen (or three).

'Vibe' is just as chilled and with a great beat, Doris plays around with her low vocal range on this one, especially the tenor, which she is able to sing effortlessly.

Bringing back memories of the days when you'd sing Mariah Carey and Jadakiss' 'U Make Me Wanna', Doris brings back that feel with 'K.I.S.S.I.N.G' and we're not talking about the children's song here! Soothing to the ear, melodic and with the mastering certainly on point, there's nothing like this song to take you back to the early 2000s, when romance was in the air and R&B flourished in its prime.

Mixing genres ain't a thing for Doris, who can hop onto a house track just as well, as seen on 'Jawbreaker'. "I heard it, I do it, I sing it, I say it again," Doris sings on the playful track that screams nothing but girl power.

If the plan is to start off the year right with a new local album on your shelf, Doris' 'Self-Ish' is definitely one to get a hold of. We have a star on our hands and she's just waiting to shine even brighter.

For more information on 'Self-Ish', email antoniosart.23@gmail.com.